BREAKING: Prime suspect Amit Sahu arrested in Sana Khan case, shocking confession revealed

In a major development, the prime suspect in the Sana Khan case, Amit Sahu, has been arrested by the police. The arrest took place in Jabalpur, and he is expected to be handed over to Nagpur police custody soon. According to media reports, Amit Sahu has admitted to his involvement in the murder of Sana Khan. This breakthrough comes as a significant advancement in the ongoing investigation.

The Nagpur police had earlier registered a kidnapping case against him, with official documentation lodged at the Mankapur police station. This turn of events comes in the wake of Sana Khan, an activist of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, vanishing after her meeting with Amit Shahu in Jabalpur on August 1. As investigations continue, the case takes a grim twist with the suspect's admission.

This is breaking news, more details awaited