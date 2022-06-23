Breaking! Priyanka Gandhi holds discussion with some leaders at Mumbai airport

Due to the split in the Shiv Sena, many big political turns are taking place in Maharashtra. The very existence of the Mahavikas Aghadi government is in danger. Other parties have also taken issue with the split in the Shiv Sena. It shows that the Congress party has become the most cautious. Congress leader Kamal Nath was immediately appointed by the high command to monitor the political developments in the state. On Wednesday, Kamal Nath also held a meeting with Congress MLAs and key leaders in the state. Now, it has come to light that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi met Congress leaders in the state at the Mumbai airport this morning.

Priyanka Gandhi had come to Mumbai today for a private function. At this time, Priyanka Gandhi had called important Congress leaders in the state at the airport. Priya discussed the political situation in the state with the Congress leaders and got acquainted with the situation in the state.

Gandhi discussed the political situation in the state with the Congress leaders and got to know the whole situation. After reviewing the developments in the state, they have left for the next scheduled event. All eyes are on the role played by the Shinde group. In it, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left Varsha's residence last night and arrived at Matoshri. It was also learned that some NCP leaders had expressed displeasure over the Chief Minister's decision to leave Varsha's residence. It is important to see what role Congress will play in this. All the Congress MLAs are in touch and the Congress leaders have expressed their support for the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Kamal Nath also had a phone conversation with Chief Minister Thackeray yesterday and he has also told Thackeray that he is with the Congress party.