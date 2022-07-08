Breaking! Shivdi court issues arrest warrant against Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been given a big slap in the face by the Shivdi court. Shivdi court has issued bailable arrest warrant against Sanjay Raut. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya has filed a complaint against him.

Following a complaint filed by Medha Kirit Somaiya, the Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate issued warrants against Sanjay Raut under sections 499 and 500 of the Penal Code.

Warrant issued against Sanjay Raut by Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate for offence under sec 499, 500 IPC in complaint of Medha Kirit Somaiya



मेधा किरीट सोमय्या यांनी दाखल केलेल्या तक्रारीवरून मुंबई महानगर दंडाधिकारीनी संजय राऊत यांच्याविरुद्ध कलम 499, 500 IPC साठी वॉरंट जारी केले pic.twitter.com/gLkvPR8YkM — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) July 8, 2022

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's troubles have increased. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya had filed a defamation suit against Sanjay Raut. Sanjay Raut has been accused of being involved in a Rs 100 crore toilet scam. In a complaint filed in the Shivdi Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, Medha had said that the allegations made by Sanjay Raut last month were baseless and defamatory.