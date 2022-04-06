Brick-laden truck overturns in Palghar, kills 2 workers

A truck laden with bricks met with a tragic accident at Waghoba Ghat on Palghar-Manor road on Wednesday. Two workers were killed and five others were seriously injured when a truck loaded with bricks overturned. All the laborers were sitting on a truck loaded with bricks. Preliminary information is that the truck overturned due to the weight of bricks exceeding its capacity. Some motorists passing through the area stopped their vehicles and pulled the workers out. Locals also rushed to the spot for immediate help.