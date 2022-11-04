British-era tunnel discovered under nursing complex of JJ Hospital in Mumbai

A 200-metre long tunnel has been discovered under the nursing complex of famous government hospital JJ Hospital in Byculla, remains a matter of discussion. The hospital is believed to have made the discovery two days ago while undertaking some digging work. This tunnel is about 130 year old and was built by the British.

When Dr Arun Rathod of JJ Hospital was walking in the premises of the hospital, he saw a hole in a wall indicating that there was a tunnel. The Archaeological Department of Sir JJ Hospital will prepare a complete report and give it to the local administration. According to the hospital, the tunnel of Sir JJ Hospital is from the delivery ward to the children’s ward.