Brother beaten up by goons who sent her sister obscene messages

A complainant's brother is alleged to have been beaten with a belt by a group of six persons. The incident took place near Poraj in Parbhani district. Six people have been charged under the Atrocities Act in the case.

Akash Garud from Pingali had been sending obscene messages on the mobile of Tejas Suresh Kamble's sister from Porjavala in Parbhani taluka for the last two to three months. It has come to light that Tejas, who went to ask Akash why he was sending such messages, was beaten to death by a mob. Anger is being expressed everywhere because of this incident.

Tejas Suresh Kamble had gone to accused Akash Garud to seek an answer in the case. At this time, Tejas Kamble was beaten by Akash Garud and his group of friends. It is also claimed that racist insults were used.

According to Tejas Kamble's complaint, a case has been registered against accused Akash Garud, Jagdish Garud, Brijesh Chavan and three others (all residents of Pingali) under the Atrocities Act at Tadkalas police station. Sub-divisional police officer Rajendra Shirtode is further investigating the case.