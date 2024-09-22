Buddhist Monks Extend Dhamma Blessings to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde At Varsha Bungalow

In a remarkable display of interfaith harmony, a group of Buddhist monks visited Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to offer their Dhamma blessings.

As the monks arrived, they were warmly welcomed by the Chief Minister, who expressed his gratitude for their presence. The gathering was marked by a serene atmosphere, with the monks sharing their insights on mindfulness and the significance of community service. In return for their blessings, CM Shinde presented the monks with tokens of appreciation, symbolizing respect and goodwill.

In another bit of news ahead of the assembly polls, a Marathi play on CM Eknath Shinde's life and the sequel to a film on his mentor late Anand Dighe are set to be released soon.The play, 'Mala Kahi Tari Sangaycha Aahe Eknath Sambhaji Shinde', is likely to be released after 'pitrupaksh' next month, while "Dharmaveer Mukkam Post Thane 2" will hit the screens on September 27.

The prequel of "Dharmaveer....." was released in May 2022 just before Shinde split Shiv Sena and joined hands with the BJP, leading to collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

The biographical drama on Dighe, the charismatic Thane district chief of Shiv Sena revered by legions of Sainiks, showed Shinde and ministers like Dada Bhuse in a positive light. "Dharmveer 2" was supposed to be released in August this year and its trailer was released by Shinde in June. The movie, however, missed the scheduled release due to floods in parts of the state.