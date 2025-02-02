Budget 2025: Sanjay Raut Calls Special Announcements for Bihar an 'Election Package' (Watch Video)

The Union Budget for 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, has generated significant reactions among political leaders. While some have praised it for providing relief to the public, there has also been criticism, particularly from opposition parties.

Sanjay Raut, a leader from Shiv Sena (UBT), has denounced the budget, specifically targeting the special provisions allocated for Bihar, which he labeled an "election package." He argued that these announcements appear to be aimed at influencing the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections rather than addressing the country's wider needs. Raut stated, "All of Modi’s government budgets are for elections. This is an election package, not the country’s budget."

VIDEO | Union Budget 2025: On special announcements for Bihar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "There is an election in Bihar (Assembly Elections 2025). All of Modi’s government budgets are for elections. This is an election package. It’s not the country’s budget.”… pic.twitter.com/x5tqRJOEye — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2025

Also Read: Budget 2025: Mumbai and Maharashtra Receive Major Allocations for Infrastructure, Transport, and Development Projects; Check Details

In a similar vein, Aaditya Thackeray, also from Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized the budget on social media for overlooking Maharashtra, a state that significantly contributes to the nation's tax revenue. Thackeray expressed disappointment over the lack of attention to Maharashtra's concerns, particularly the long-standing demand for a new airport in Pune. He deemed this omission an "insult" to the state and accused the BJP of neglecting Maharashtra's development since 2014. Thackeray noted that Maharashtra is one of the highest contributors to GST in the country, yet it does not receive a fair share of GST refunds or funding for development.