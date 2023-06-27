Building roof collapses during rainfall in Pune: One dead, another injured

In a devastating incident caused by relentless rainfall over the past 48 hours, the roof of a hazardous building in the Camp area collapsed, resulting in the loss of one life and causing minor injuries to another person. The tragic event took place on Monday around 7:30 pm on Dastur Meher Road in the camp area. The deceased victim has been identified as 57-year-old Stanley D'Souza, while Jerry D'Souza, aged 46, sustained injuries during the incident.

According to the available information, the building located at House No. 830 on Dastur Meher Road in the Camp area had become highly dangerous. Continuous rainfall since yesterday had resulted in water seeping into the building's roof, further compromising its structural integrity.

During the incident, brothers Stanley and Jerry D'Souza were watching television in the living room, while Stanley's wife was occupied in the kitchen. Suddenly, around 7:30 pm, the hall's slab collapsed, tragically burying Stanley D'Souza beneath it. Rescue efforts successfully extracted Stanley from the debris, and he was promptly rushed to Sassoon Hospital. Unfortunately, despite all efforts, he succumbed to his injuries prior to receiving medical treatment. The fire brigade personnel safely rescued the women who were trapped inside the house. Superintendent of the Fire Brigade, Rohit Ranpise, stated that the collapse of the slab was caused by the heavy rainfall.