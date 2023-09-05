Building sweeper arrested after Air hostess found dead at Mumbai flat

A 25-year-old air hostess was found murdered with her throat slit at her residence in a plush housing society in Mumbai on Monday, police said, adding that they have arrested a housekeeping staffer of the society who is suspected to have committed the crime while attempting to force himself on her.

According to police, the air hostess, Rupal Ogrey, originally from Chhattisgarh, arrived in Mumbai in April this year for her job with Air India. She lived in C-wing flat 306 in NG Complex Society, on K Marwah Road, Marol, along with her younger sister and sister’s boyfriend. However, they were not at home when the incident happened as they went to their village eight days ago. Ogrey's family reached out to her friends when she did not receive any calls on Sunday. The friends went to the apartment, found it locked from the inside, and informed the police. The police broke into the apartment and found Ms Ogrey lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.A dozen police teams traced and arrested the main accused in the case - Vikram Atwal, a 40-year-old man who worked as a sweeper in the housing society. He is currently being questioned.