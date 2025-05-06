Buldhana Accident: Locals Loot Fuel After Diesel Tanker Overturns on Khamgaon-Mehkar Road in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

A diesel tanker overturned at Gomedhar Fata on the busy Khamgaon-Mehkar Road in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, May 6, after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while en route from Mumbai to Khamgaon. The accident site quickly became the center of chaos as local villagers rushed to the scene and looted diesel from overturned tanker truck.

After the accident, villagers rescued the driver and cleaner, both of whom were trapped inside the overturned tanker. Both men were safely pulled from the wreckage and admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Locals Loot Fuel From Tanker

However, the situation soon turned disorderly as word spread about the spilled diesel. Dozens of locals arrived with buckets, bottles, and other containers and started filling them with fuel. This led to heated arguments among the crowd and raised serious safety concerns as it can burst into flames at any time due to current hot and dry conditions.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and began dispersing the crowd. They have launched an investigation into the theft of the tanker’s diesel and are working to identify those involved in illegally collecting the fuel.