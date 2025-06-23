Buldhana Crime: Man Hacked to Death Over ₹10 Lakh Loan Dispute; Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident, Bharat Virshid (40, resident of Nandrakoli, Buldhana) was brutally murdered with a sharp weapon on Sunday, June 23, around 2 PM, at Mera Khurd Chowfuli in Chikhli taluka. The killing stemmed from a dispute over private moneylending. Police have apprehended the accused, and the process of registering a case at Andhera Police Station is underway.

According to preliminary information, Dnyaneshwar Sukhdev Nikalje (25) from Varud, Jafrabad taluka, Jalna district, had lent Bharat Virshid ₹10 lakh through private moneylending. A dispute arose between them regarding the repayment of this money. The argument escalated, and Dnyaneshwar Nikalje allegedly attacked Bharat by slashing his neck with a sharp weapon. Bharat sustained severe injuries in the assault and died on the spot.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Andhera Police Station personnel, led by Bharat Pophale, immediately rushed to the scene and took the accused into custody. Police are currently interrogating the accused, and preliminary findings suggest the murder was a result of the moneylending dispute.

