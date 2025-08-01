Buldhana Fire: Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed in Blaze at Khamgaon Municipal Council Complex in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

Lakh worth of goods were gutted in a major fire that broke out at Khamgaon Municipal Council Complex in Maharashtra's Buldhana district in the early hours of Friday, August 1. On receiving the distress call, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

According to information, the fire was brought under control, and cooling operations were being conducted by the firefighters. The initial investigation revealed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit inside the complex.

Visuals From the Khamgaon Municipal Council Complex

Buldhana, Maharashtra: A major fire broke out in a shop at Khamgaon Municipal Council complex, destroying all goods and causing losses worth lakhs. Initial investigation suggests a short circuit. Fire brigade later brought the blaze under control pic.twitter.com/Y4qtvZP13W — IANS (@ians_india) August 1, 2025

A video shared by the news agency IANS shows massive flames and smoke erupting from a shop in Buldhana. Fire engines and firefighters can be seen working to douse the fire at the site.