Buldhana Fire: Massive Blaze Destroys Shop; Destroys Rs 4 to 5 Lakh Materials (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at the Milan Bicycle and Tyre Shop in Dhad Tehsil of Buldhana district in Maharashtra, late Monday night, July 14, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 4–5 lakh. The blaze, which rapidly engulfed the shop, destroyed a large stock of bicycles, tyres and other goods stored on the premises.

The fire reportedly started suddenly and quickly spread through the shop, fueled by the highly flammable materials present. However, with the help of locals, the blaze was brought under control and prevented from spreading further.

Visuals From the Spot

Earlier, a fire broke out in Buldhana after the compressor of a fridge exploded at the bungalow of Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP leader and former Maharashtra minister Dr Rajendra Shingne. However, no one was injured in the incident.

