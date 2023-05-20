Buldhana: Massive field fire destroys equipment, causes significant loss

A fire broke out in a field at Kumbhari in Deulgaon Raja taluka, resulting in the destruction of a student with drip sets. The incident occurred on the night of May 19. Pankaj Khandebharad incurred a loss of approximately Rs 5 lakh due to this unfortunate event.

Pankaj Khandebharad's farm in Kumbhari is currently engaged in the kharif season. Following the collection of field waste, it inadvertently ignited and quickly spread to other areas of the farm. Unfortunately, the fire consumed four shade nets and a drip set. As a result, Khandebharad incurred a substantial loss of approximately Rs 5 lakh due to the fire.