Buldhana Petrol Pump CCTV Video: Bike Catches Fire at Fuel Station in Shegaon After Mobile Use, Major Tragedy Averted

A major tragedy was averted at a petrol pump in the Shegaon area of Buldhana district in Maharashtra after a sudden fire broke out at the Paldhiwal petrol pump. The fire originated from a two-wheeler when flames suddenly erupted from its fuel tank while petrol was being filled. The dramatic incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Buldhana Petrol Pump Viral CCTV Video

In CCTV footage, a petrol pump employee is seen refuelling the bike when the mobile phone in his pocket rings. Immediately after a fire erupted from the bike’s tank, the rider puts down the bike, while the fuel station employee promptly uses a fire extinguisher to douse the fire, preventing a major accident and possible loss of life. Customers at the pump fled the area in fear during the incident, which caused temporary chaos and tension.

Authorities remind the public that mobile phone use near petrol pumps is strictly prohibited. In case of urgent calls, one should move a safe distance away from the pump area. Mobile phones should be completely switched off—not just locked—upon entering a fuel station. While digital payment methods like UPI are popular, it is safer to use cash at petrol stations to avoid the risk of ignition.