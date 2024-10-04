Buldhana Restaurant Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Eatery in Sailani Area of Maharashtra District

A significant fire engulfed a restaurant in the Sailani area of Chikhli taluka, Maharashtra, early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 4 am at the establishment near the bus stand.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.Firefighters from Buldhana and Chikhli responded to the scene and successfully extinguished the blaze, which completely destroyed the restaurant, according to an official from the Raypur police station. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of fire.