Buldhana Shocker: Son Kills Father Over Stale Food, Stuff Body in Sack, Dumps in River

Maharashtra: A serious incident of crime has taken place in Buldhana district, were In a fit of rage, a son killed his father. Then he stuffed his body in sack and then threw it into Purna river. This shocking incident took place in Sangrampur taluka of Buldhana district. In Bodkha village, accused identified as Shivaji Telharkar murdered his father over a minor dispute about stale food. This murder incident took place on August 13 and came to light on August 19.

This case came to light when daughter-in-law of the deceased and the wife of the accused filed a complaint with the police. After that, a case has been registered. Deceased's identified as Ramrao Telharkar resident of Bodkha. According to the police, the father scolded the son, saying, "You are not working, you are not paying attention to the house."

At the same time, the son started arguing about why he kept leftover food on the plate. The argument escalated so much that the son became angry. Enraged, Shivaji killed his father by stabbing him on the neck and body with an axe. After killing his father, Shivaji cut his body into pieces. He put all the pieces in a sack. After that, he threw the sack into the Purna river.