Buldhana Tragedy: 23-Year-Old Electrocuted While Installing Temple Lights on Navratri Eve

The Sharadiya Navratri celebrations are beginning everywhere from today. However, a tragic incident occurred in Buldhana district on the very first day of Navratri. On the eve of the festival, a 23-year-old man died while installing electrical lights at a goddess temple in Ward No. 1 of Sakharkheda. This incident has brought sorrow to the village as it happened just before the Navratri festivities began.

Satish Vitekar (23), a resident of Jalna, had come to Sakharkheda in Buldhana to visit his maternal uncle Dattalaskar. The Wadar community had decided to celebrate the festival at their clan deity, the Jagdamba Mata temple in Ward No. 1, and to illuminate the temple with electrical lights. While setting up the lighting, an electric line connecting Mehkar to Sakharkheda passed through the temple premises. Satish received a fatal shock from a 33 kV electric current.

Satish was in the temple when he was electrocuted by the 33 kV line, which was about four to five feet away, causing him to fall and die instantly. His maternal uncle Dattalaskar and other relatives were present at the site when the accident occurred. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Chikhli, where doctors declared him dead. The body was handed over to Jalna for the final rites after post-mortem procedures at the sub-district hospital in Chikhli.

Currently, after the Ganpati festival, Navratri is the largest festival in the region, during which extensive electrical equipment is used. The Electricity Distribution Department regularly advises people on necessary precautions and proper preparations when using electricity for decorations. Special care must be taken around high-voltage lines such as the 33 kV lines. This tragic accident has shocked the entire rural community, highlighting the importance of safety during festival preparations.