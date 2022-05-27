Bullet automatically escapes from pistol and hits old lady on her leg

Pimpri: While removing clothes from the cupboard, the pistol fell down and a bullet escaped from the pistol. The bullet from the pistol hit the young man's mother in the leg. The incident took place at 11 pm on Tuesday in front of Midas Residency, Garbage Depot, Dehugaon. The injured woman's name is Lata Marathe. Police Kishor Duttonde has lodged a complaint at Dehuroad police station.

According to police, a case has been registered against Lata's son Akshay Shantaram Marathe (26, resident of Midas Residency, in front of Garbage Depot, Dehugaon). Akshay has a licensed pistol. Which he kept in the cupboard. He was looking to wear a T-shirt as he wanted to go out on Tuesday night. However, he did not got the T-shirt and so he called his mother.

While Akshay was pulling his dress out of the closet, the pistol on his clothes fell down and a bullet escaped. The bullet hit mother Lata in the leg. Yata Lata was injured. A case has been registered against Akshay for allegedly endangering his safety.