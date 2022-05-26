Bullet found in Swargate-Mahabaleshwar ST bus, police investigating

After the Swargate Mahabaleshwar ST bus reached Pachgani, a bullet was found in ST today, Thursday morning. The police seized the bullet and started an investigation immediately. ST (MH 14 BT 1226) coming from Pune to Mahabaleshwar arrived at Pachgani bus stand around 11.30 am. At this time, the passengers in the car saw the bullet. The passengers brought the bullet to the attention of the carrier Dhotre. Until then, the incident was reported to the Pachgani police. After that, the police also rushed to the bus stand. Police conducted a panchnama and seized the bullet.

Police are trying to find out who was sitting in that seat. Police suspect that the bullet may have accidentally fallen out of a criminal's bag. The passenger from Pune is likely to have a pistol. Police have launched an investigation in this regard. Police Inspector Satish Pawar of Pachgani Police Station is conducting further investigation.