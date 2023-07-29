Bus accident on Dhule-Solapur highway in Beed: 15 passengers injured, 2 critical

A tragic incident occurred in Beed, involving a collision between an ST bus and a mini-bus. Around 15 passengers were injured, with two of them in critical condition.

As per reports, a bus accident occurred near Vangaon Phata on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway in Beed. The accident involved a collision between a Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) ST bus and a private mini-bus. Local residents promptly rushed to the scene and provided assistance to the injured. Around 15 passengers sustained injuries in the accident and are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Beed. Among them, two are reported to be in critical condition. Both buses involved in the collision suffered significant damage due to the severity of the accident.

Meanwhile, a major bus accident took place in Buldhana this morning. Two private vehicles collided head-on on Highway 6 in Malkapur town. Seven passengers were killed, and 25 to 30 others were injured in the accident.