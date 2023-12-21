Bus on a trip meets with accident; one teacher dead

Solapur: A tempo halted at Vatpali (Malshiras district) was hit by an ST Bus, claiming the life of one teacher. The ST bus was carrying passengers on a school trip. Another teacher has been injured while the students have been mildly hurt. This incident occurred on Thursday morning.

According to sources, ST number MH14BT4701 was traveling for a school trip. In the accident, teacher Balkrushna Rane passed away on the spot while another teacher named Shivdas Shirsath sustained injuries to the head. The dead and injured were carried by ambulance 108 Akluj 0742 to the Akluj sub-district hospital.