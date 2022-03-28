Bus passenger dies of heart attack in Nandurbar

In Nandurbar, a passenger in a bus died of a heart attack. Rohidas Patil was traveling in a Surat-Jamner bus. It was learned from the identity card in his pocket that he was a fireman in the municipal fire brigade. Patil got a heart attack between Navapur-Visarwadi. Passengers in his neighborhood noticed his discomfort. They told the driver and the conductor. The conductor immediately diverted the bus to Visarwadi Rural Hospital.

By the time he reached the hospital, Patil was dizzy. He was rushed to the district hospital for further treatment. It is learned that Patil was going to his relatives at Chopde in Jalgaon district. However, his death caused a stir among the passengers. The driver and conductor despite taking him to hospital on time were not able to save him.