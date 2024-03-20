Bus Plunge in Parbhani: 30 Persons Injured as Vehicle Falls off Bridge

A police official reported that approximately 30 passengers sustained injuries when a state transport bus they were onboard fell from a bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred as the vehicle was en route from Jintur in Parbhani to Solapur.

According to the official, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it plunging from a bridge at Akoli in Parbhani's Jintur taluka, situated approximately 500 km from Mumbai.

Approximately 30 passengers sustained injuries in the accident. They are currently receiving treatment in hospital, stated Parbhani’s Superintendent of Police Ravindrasing Pardeshi.

The injured persons were initially taken to a medical facility in Jintur and later shifted to a government hospital in Parbhani city, the police said.

