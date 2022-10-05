Cabinet approves to empanel firms for Disaster management

The Maharashrtra State Cabinet approved the proposal moved by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation to empanel 100 per cent state or centre-owned companies on turnkey basis to implement projects.

On its own part, the state does not have a mechanism to implement natural disaster mitigation as well as rehabilitation measures in the wake of disasters. The government will soon issue advertisements seeking Expressions of Interest for the empanelment of these companies.

The Memorandum of understanding will be signed with such companies and they will be empanelled directly thereafter. The State Executive Committee will also fix service fees for these companies, stated Free Press Journal. These works will be done through these companies. Department of Relief and Rehabilitation does not have its own mechanism to deal with any disaster and implement the measures needed for disaster mitigation. The departments of water resources, public work and energy will give various works to these companies on a nomination basis through the Disaster Management Department.