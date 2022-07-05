Cabinet expansion will be done soon: Devendra Fadnavis

After landing to his hometown Nagpur new Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis held a roadshow. While speaking to the reporters at Nagpur airport Fadnavis expressed his determination toward the development of the state's Vidarbha region. He also said that "The cabinet expansion will be done soon."

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 164 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Fadnavis after the floor test said "I have come back and I have got Eknath Shinde with me. Those who insulted me, this is revenge against them. I have forgiven them. In politics, not everything can be taken to heart," he said.

"We don't want power, it is only a way to reach out to people. Power is used to bring a difference in the lives of people. PM Modi had ordered me to become the Deputy CM in this government. I will always support Eknath Shinde as CM and his tenure will be successful. In no way will there be any enmty or power struggle," Fadnavis further said.