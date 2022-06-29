"Calling for floor test is prerogative of government" says Neeraj Kaul, counsel for rebel MLAs

Neeraj Kaul, counsel for rebel MLAs commented on the current situation of Maharashtra talking about the new decision of the Governor to prove the floor test, he said "Calling for a floor test is prerogative of the government. the pendency of a disqualification motion can never be an impediment to holding a floor test."

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has sent letters to the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Vidhan Bhavan Secretariat. The state is extremely volatile. It is being reported in the media that 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena have withdrawn their support to Mahavikas Aghadi. Against this backdrop, independent MLAs have e-mailed, while the opposition BJP has written a letter claiming that the Mahavikas Alliance does not have a majority. The opposition tested the majority as soon as possible to avoid the horse market. According to media reports, a majority test is inevitable for the Chief Minister and he should prove his majority, the governor said in a letter sent to the Chief Minister by Koshyari.