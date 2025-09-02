'Can You Recognise My Face...?' Ajit Pawar Gets Furious After Karmala DYSP Unable to Recognise Him Over Phone Call (WATCH)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has always been seen actively working on the ground during early hours in the day. Several times, he has been seen visiting Pune's Hinjewadi area at 6 am in the morning to review the traffic situation and ongoing development work at the site.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media sites where DY CM Ajit Pawar, on a phone call, gets furious while speaking to a Karmala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Anjali Krishna after she asks him to make a video call to confirm his identity, whether he himself is on the call or someone is pranking her.

The video is said to have been recorded in the Kurdu village of Madhya district of Maharashtra, where road construction work was underway. DYSP Krishna reached the site after receiving a complaint that murrum (powdered rock) was illegally excavated for the road.

DYSP Anjali and the villagers argued about the excavation. In the midst of the dispute, an NCP activist, Baba Jagtap, directly called Dy CM Ajit Pawar. While the verbal exchange continued, the activist informed Pawar about the situation over the phone. He then spoke directly to the Karmala DYSP.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation Protest: Police Move In to Vacate Azad Maidan After High Court Order (Watch Video).

However, Anjali Krishna did not recognise Ajit Pawar’s voice. “I am Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, stop the action,” Pawar was heard saying in the viral video. But Krishna refused to believe the voice on the call. She then requested a video call to confirm his identity.

Ajit Pawar, in a furious voice, asked DYSP Krishna, "Could you recognise me by my face?" Then she made a video call, and on the call, he ordered her to stop the proceedings and said, "Tell Tehsildar that you have received a call from DY CM."

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, when the murum extraction was going on. A woman IPS officer, Krishna, raided the site despite the Gram Panchayat's permission. Since no Gram Panchayat or document was submitted, the woman IPS officer took action.