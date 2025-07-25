Can You Rent a MHADA Lottery Flat? Here's What Homeowners Should Know

Due to MHADA scheme affordable houses, buying home in cities like Mumbai and Navi Mumbai has become simple. But their is question that if we own house in MAHADA can we put that on rent?

A house purchased in MHADA lottery is prohibited from being sold for five years from the date of purchase. However, the homeowner can legally rent out his house. However, for this, the homeowner will have to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from MHADA. The NOC fee ranges from Rs. 2000 to Rs. 5000 depending on the income category of the owner.

The Konkan Housing Development Board has announced a lottery for the sale of 5,285 flats and 77 plots in Oros (Sindhudurg district), Kulgaon-Badlapur under various housing schemes in Thane city and district, as well as Vasai (Palghar). Applicants applying online for this housing lottery. can apply till 11.59 pm on August 13. After that, no application will be accepted.

The lottery for new houses announced by the Konkan Board has been divided into five major components. In this, a total of 5,285 flats and 77 plots have been made available for sale under various schemes. These schemes are divided as follows.

Scheme Flats/ Plots

1) Comprehensive Housing Scheme (20%) 565 flats available for sale

2) Integrated City Housing Scheme (15%) 3,02 flats available for sale

3) MHADA Konkan Mandal Housing Scheme 1,677 flats available for sale

4) 50% Affordable Housing Reserve Scheme 41 flats available for sale

5) Plot Sale Scheme 77 plots available for sale