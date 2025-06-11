Car Overturns in Ditch at Varandha Ghat, Bhor-Mahad Road; No Casualties Reported

In a tragic car accident a car overturned in a ditch on the side of the road at Haralicha Mal in Hirdoshi at Varandha Ghat on the Bhor-Mahad road. Fortunately, there were no casualties but the car was severely damaged. In this accident there were no casualties reported but the passengers in the car suffered minor injuries.

According to initial information, the car (No. M.H. 14 E.Y. 4089) coming from Mahad towards Bhor was climbing the ghat when the driver misjudged the road and lost control of the car, causing it to overturn in a ditch on the side of the road. Following the accident four people including the driver were travelling in the car. Local citizens rushed to help after the accident.

With the exception of minor injuries, all passengers are safe and have continued their journey to Bhor in another vehicle, according to local sources. Road widening work on the Bhor-Mahad road is ongoing, with the entire road dug up. Consequently, traffic is restricted to a single-lane dirt road, increasing the risk of accidents.