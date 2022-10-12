Case filed against 7 leaders of Uddhav camp for ‘offensive’ statements against CM Shinde

Trouble seems to be mounting for Team Thackeray as the city police have registered criminal cases against seven leaders of the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party for allegedly making offensive statements against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a rally here, an official said on Tuesday.

The cases were registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Vinayak Raut, Bhaskar Jadhav and Sushma Andhare among others. The official said these leaders allegedly used offensive language against the chief minister. A complaint was lodged by Dattaram Gavas, a supporter of CM Shinde. The statements were allegedly made at Mahaprabhodan Yatra launched by Uddhav at Thane on Sunday