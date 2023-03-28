Case filed against former Mayor Kishori Pednekar's company for not paying PF of BEST employees

The NM Joshi Police in Lower Parel has registered a case against three employees of Kish Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd, owned by ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar, on Saturday, for allegedly withholding provident funds (PF) of 264 BEST-bus employees. The first information report (FIR) was filed by a 45-year-old complainant named Vidya Sandeep Babar, a resident of Bandra. She has alleged that three employees of Kish Corporate Services, identified as Prashant Mahesh Gawas, Shaila Prashant Gawas and Girish Ramesh Revankar.

As per her allegations, she has claimed that PF has deducted from the salaries of 20 plus employees but it was never added to their PF accounts. She further alleged that from the period October 2021 to November 2021 – there were no records of PF being added to their accounts. Total amount rounds up to Rs. 4,47,84, which was deducted from the salaries of the employees but it never showed up on any records.In the month of October, 2021, 127 employees were not paid their PF, while in November, 2021, 137 employees were not paid.In the case registered, sections including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code has been added.