Case registered after couple throws kerosene on civic employee in Navi Mumbai

A couple allegedly barged into the Panvel Municipal Corporation premises in Navi Mumbai and threw kerosene on a civic clerk, an official said on Wednesday.

After the incident occurred on Tuesday, authorities at the Panvel Town police station registered a case against a man and a woman, both in their 40s, who are the alleged suspects.

The individuals in question had arrived at the municipal corporation's gate as part of a protest, the official explained. Despite being stopped by a security guard from entering the corporation premises, the couple disregarded the instructions and proceeded to enter the premises on a motorcycle. The woman allegedly threw kerosene on a civic clerk present there. The couple also abused the civic staff and the security guard, he said.

Following a complaint by the civic employee, the police registered an FIR against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Bombay Police Act, he said.