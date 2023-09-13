Case registered against 10 for assaulting construction materials supplier in Thane

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 13, 2023 03:47 PM2023-09-13T15:47:57+5:302023-09-13T15:48:10+5:30

On Wednesday, an official in Maharashtra's Thane district reported that a case of attempted murder has been filed against ...

Case registered against 10 for assaulting construction materials supplier in Thane | Case registered against 10 for assaulting construction materials supplier in Thane

Case registered against 10 for assaulting construction materials supplier in Thane

Google NewsNext

On Wednesday, an official in Maharashtra's Thane district reported that a case of attempted murder has been filed against ten individuals. This legal action comes in response to their alleged assault on a materials supplier at a construction site.

The incident took place at Titwala, about 60 km from Mumbai, on Tuesday night, the Thane rural police said. The attack was the fallout of a dispute the complainant had with a man, the police said. The complainant has been hospitalised as he suffered injuries in the attack, they said.

In another incident, A couple allegedly barged into the Panvel Municipal Corporation premises in Navi Mumbai and threw kerosene on a civic clerk. After the incident occurred on Tuesday, authorities at the Panvel Town police station registered a case against a man and a woman, both in their 40s, who are the alleged suspects.

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai NewsPolice News