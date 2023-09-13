Case registered against 10 for assaulting construction materials supplier in Thane

On Wednesday, an official in Maharashtra's Thane district reported that a case of attempted murder has been filed against ten individuals. This legal action comes in response to their alleged assault on a materials supplier at a construction site.

The incident took place at Titwala, about 60 km from Mumbai, on Tuesday night, the Thane rural police said. The attack was the fallout of a dispute the complainant had with a man, the police said. The complainant has been hospitalised as he suffered injuries in the attack, they said.

In another incident, A couple allegedly barged into the Panvel Municipal Corporation premises in Navi Mumbai and threw kerosene on a civic clerk. After the incident occurred on Tuesday, authorities at the Panvel Town police station registered a case against a man and a woman, both in their 40s, who are the alleged suspects.