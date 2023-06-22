Case registered against 80, including MLA Shivendra Raje Bhosale in market committee dispute

After a dispute over the new building of the market committee in Sambhajinagar near Satara city, a case was filed by Shivendra Raje Bhosale’s group late on Wednesday night. Following this, MP Udayanraje’s group also lodged a complaint.

As per the complaint, a case has been registered at the city police station against around 80 individuals, including Shivendra Raje. Additionally, in this matter, a case has been registered against around 125 individuals, including both leaders.

According to the information provided by the police, on Wednesday morning, the ‘bhumi pujan’ ceremony of the new building of the Satara Market Committee took place in Sambhajinagar. At that time both, MLA Shivendra Raje Bhosale and MP Udayanraje Bhosale were present, which escalated the dispute.

The police intervened promptly to maintain order, but subsequently, both the leaders lodged counter-allegations against each other. In this context, MLA group leader Vikram Pawar and the President of the Satara Market Committee filed a complaint against MP Udayanraje Bhosale and around 45 others on Wednesday night. The police registered a case based on their complaint. Later, during the late hours of the night, the Udayanraje Bhosale group also filed a complaint.

The MLA group lodged a complaint alleging death threats and obstruction of development work. The MP group also filed a complaint claiming a death threat. A case has been registered against 80 individuals, including MLA Shivendra Raje Bhosale. In his complaint, Sampat Jadhav stated that he received a call from Sagar Ganpat Jadhav, and threatened to kill him if he interfered with his work.