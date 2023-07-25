Case registered for 'Mahamrityunjaya Yantra' installation on Samruddhi highway to offer peace to victims

A few days ago, a tragic accident involving a private travel bus occurred on the Samruddhi Highway, resulting in the loss of at least 25 lives. On Monday, a ‘Mahamrityunjaya Yantra’ was installed at the accident site on the same highway, and the Mrityunjaya Mantra was chanted to bring peace to the victims of the incident. Additionally, a case under the Anti-Witchcraft Act has been registered at Sindkhed Raja police station in Buldhana.

A bus met with a fatal accident on the Samruddhi Highway on July 1 claiming the lives of at least 25 people. Meanwhile, on Monday, the ‘Akhil Bhartiya Shree Swami Samarth Adhyatmik Sansthan Dindori' installed the Mahamrityunjaya Yantra in the presence of hundreds of people, with the belief that chanting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra will bring peace to the souls of the deceased. The Mrityunjaya Mantra was also chanted during the installation.

However, a case under the Anti-Witchcraft Act has been registered at Sindkhed Raja police station in Buldhana. The case has been filed against Nilesh Adhav. Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.