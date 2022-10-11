Case registered for raising Sar Tan Se Juda slogan during procession in Amravati

In Maharashtra two people were arrested after ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans were raised during a procession in Amravati.As per sources, a case was registered against 8 to 10 unidentified people who were part of the procession that was carried out on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in the rural area of Amravati.

As per the report of Republic World, in the video that has since gone viral on social media, slogans were raised on loudspeaker which was later repeated by the people during the rally. They were also seen waving green colour flags.

Following this, a case was registered in the Paratwada police station of Achalpur district of Amravati under sections 153A, 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 135 Mumbai Police Act, as per the reports.