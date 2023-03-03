Caste verification committees in Maha are epicentre of corruption: Devendra Fadnavis

Caste verification committees in Maharashtra have become an epicentre of corruption and the state government will come up with a better and transparent panel to solve the issue, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the state Legislative Council.

The caste verification committees have become an epicentre of corruption. There are officials who have been working in these committees for nearly 15 years and they misuse their position for financial gains. The state government will try to come up with a better and transparent committee that will solve the issue, Fadnavis said.

The deputy chief minister further said that he had not seen this kind of functioning in other states. A meeting of senior officials will be held to come up with solutions and suggestions to make the entire system less tedious for people, he said.

Responding to question by BJP MLC Pravin Datke, Fadnavis said certain castes that were not listed in the state’s record earlier have now been recognised for reservation purposes. However, caste verification committees still create problems for people from such communities.