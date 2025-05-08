Caught on Camera: Man Kills Girlfriend With Iron Rod in Nagpur Over Suspected Affair; Disturbing Video Surfaces

A horrifying incident of murder has come to light in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where a woman was brutally killed by her boyfriend over suspicions of an affair. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the location. The video footage shows the accused man approaching the woman, who was seated on a chair. As he gets closer, he begins assaulting her with an iron rod, continuing the brutal attack until she succumbed to her injuries. Following the gruesome act, the accused is seen walking away from the scene.

Also Read: Nashik: Worker on Night Shift Killed with Sharp Weapon in Satpur; Two Arrested

The deceased has been identified as Hemalata Vidya, and the accused has been named Akshay Date. According to reports, Hemalata had tragically lost her husband to COVID-19 and had subsequently entered into a relationship with the accused, Akshay. The motive behind the murder appears to be Akshay's suspicion of Hemalata being involved in an affair. The chilling CCTV footage serves as a stark reminder of the brutal nature of the crime. Police have likely launched a manhunt for the accused based on the clear visual evidence captured. The incident has undoubtedly sent shockwaves through Nagpur