CBI arrests Assistant Labour Commissioner in bribe case

Mumbai, March 15 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that they have arrested an Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central) in Maharashtra's Nagpur for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from two persons.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Vijay Kumar Jaiswal, the Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central), Block-C, CGO Complex, Nagpur on complaint alleging a demand of bribe of Rs 30,000 each from two persons to issue cheques of their gratuity to them.

It was alleged that both the Complainants at the time of their retirement could not vacate the government allotted houses and the PSU referred their gratuity matter to the Office of Labour Commissioner (Central), Nagpur and deposited their gratuity amount with the said office.

"When the complainants contacted the accused to obtain their gratuity cheques, the accused allegedly demanded bribe of Rs 30,000 each from both the complainants. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept the reduced bribe of Rs 15,000 each," said the official.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe money from the complainants.

The official said that searches were also conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of documents related to property.

The arrested accused was produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Nagpur which remanded him to the CBI's custody till March 18.



atk/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor