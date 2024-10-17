CBI Books Maharashtra IPS Officer Bhagyashree Navtake for Forgery in Rs 1,200 Crore Scam Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a case against IPS officer Bhagyashree Navtake on charges of forgery and criminal conspiracy, the agency announced on Thursday. The case is linked to allegations of forgery and faulty documentation in the investigation of a Rs 1,200 crore scam. Navtake has been charged under Sections 120-B, 466, 474, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

Accusations Against IPS Officer Bhagyashree Navtake

IPS officer Bhagyashree Navtake, who led the investigation into an alleged ₹1,200 crore scam involving the Jalgaon-based Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni Credit Society from 2020 to 2022, faces serious charges. The Pune police first registered a case against Navtake in August, following a CID report that highlighted procedural lapses during the scam investigation.

The case, filed under the direction of the Maharashtra Home Department, also involves other unidentified individuals. Navtake, serving as DCP of the Economic Offence Wing, was heading the Special Investigation Team in 2021-22 to probe the scam.

