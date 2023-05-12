CBI registers corruption case against Sameer Wankhede who arrested Aryan Khan in drugs case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede along with others. A search operation is underway at 20 locations including Mumbai, Ranchi, Kanpur, Delhi.

Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede had come to limelight following the high-profile October, 2021 raids by the NCB on a Mumbai cruise after which the agency had arrested Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and 19 others and claimed to have seized some narcotics too. The NCB had later given a clean chit to Aryan Khan. Aryan Khan, who spent four weeks in jail, was cleared of all charges by the anti-drugs agency in May 2022 due to "lack of sufficient evidence"