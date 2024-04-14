CCTV Footage Outside Salman Khan's Bandra House Shows Two Unknown Attackers on Bike (Watch Video)

A few hours back a shocking news came to light from Salman khan's Bandra Residence. Two unidentified men came out of nowhere and did open firing. As per the reports the gunfire incident took place around 4.55 am in morning. in latest update the CCTV footage of outside Salman khan's house is going viral on social media.

In this CCTV footage we can see the two individuals who are sitting on motorcycle as the they drove bikes with full speed.

Police reported that two individuals discharged four shots outside the actor's home at approximately 5 am before escaping. Various law enforcement entities, such as local police, crime branch officials, and forensic specialists, reached the scene to collect evidence and launch an inquiry into the matter. Security protocols were increased, and footage from nearby CCTV cameras is currently under review to ascertain the identity of the assailants.

Bandra Police of Mumbai is registering a case against an unknown person in the case of firing outside the house of actor Salman Khan. Police started searching for the accused and formed several teams to catch the accused. Mumbai Police officer said that Salman Khan was present in his house when the firing took place again said Mumbai Police.