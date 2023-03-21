Central govt decides to shift office of textile commissioner from Mumbai to New Delhi

The Centre has decided to shift the office of the textile commissioner from Mumbai to New Delhi. Jayashree Sivakumar, under secretary in the ministry of textiles, has written to textile commissioner Roop Rashi informing about the decision.

I am directed to inform you that it has been decided with the approval of the competent authority to restructure the office of textile commissioner and textile committee (TC) in order to enhance effectiveness and achieve optimal use of resources. This restructuring exercise would involve shifting textile commissioner and few key officials to the Ministry of Textiles (MoT) to strengthen the technical arm of the ministry, deployment/deputation of officers/staff from head office and field office to TC head office and field offices, the letter read.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, As a first step to initiate the process of restructuring/merger, it has been decided that the textile commissioner will be moved to New Delhi along with a few key personnel, including one joint textile commissioner, two deputy secretary level (director rank) and two deputy director level officers.