Central Railway cancels Sunday mega block on all lines

The Central Railway for today has cancelled the scheduled Mega Block on Main line, Harbour line, transharbour line for Sunday. Earlier, it has made certain modifications to its suburban train services due to the Mega Block for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works. The Mumbai Division falls under the jurisdiction of the Central Railway (CR) zone. The decision is undoubtedly a welcome relief for the commuters.“There will be NO ANY MEGABLOCK on tomorrow Sunday 12/11/2023. No megablock on Main line, Harbour line, transharbour line of CR Mumbai Division,” Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway said in a statement.According to the earlier decision, the Mega Block will be observed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Vidyavihar and CSMT–Chunabhatti/Bandra sections. However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform Number 8) during the block period.

The Mumbai Division will observe Mega Block between CSMT and Vidyavihar on both Up and Down slow lines from 10:55 hrs to 15:55 hrs. The Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10:48 hrs to 15:49 hrs will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Dn slow line. The Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10:41 hrs to 15:52 hrs will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

According to previous schedule, the Central Railway will observe Mega blocks in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti/Bandra on both Up and Down lines from 11:40 hrs to 16:40 hrs and 11:10 hrs to 16:10 hrs respectively. During this period, the Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11:16 hrs to 16:47 hrs and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10:48 hrs to 16:43 hrs will remain suspended.