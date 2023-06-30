Central Railway officials inspect Thane station to check facilities during monsoon

Top Central Railway officials from Mumbai division on Friday inspected Thane station, one of the busiest on the network, to check facilities during the monsoon.

Divisional Railway Manager Rajnish Goyal said the passenger count at the station, which has 10 platforms, was rising continuously and efforts were being taken to ensure comfort and safety of those using its facilities.

During monsoon, effort shall be taken to admit transharbour (Thane to Vashi route) trains on platform number 10 for passenger comfort in peak hours, he said.

Goyal said an additional landing and an escalator will be provided opposite the present landing on platforms 9/10 of the CSMT-end foot overbridge shortly.