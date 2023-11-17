Central Railway to run special trains from Mumbai for World Cup finals

CR will run a cricket World Cup special train from CSMT to Ahmedabad and back for the world cup final which is scheduled to take place in Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. This special train will provide a smooth travelling experience for all the cricket fans who are visiting Narendra Modi's stadium, Ahmedabad, to watch the marquee clash. This special train will depart on Saturday, November 18 from Mumbai at 10:30pm and reach Ahmedabad at 6:40 am the following day. After the match, the train will leave Ahmedabad at 01:45 hours on Monday, November 20 and reach CSMT at 10:35 hours on the same day.

01153 CSMT-Ahmedabad Special Express:

Departure from CSMT: 22:30 hrs, November 18, 2023

Arrival at Ahmedabad: 06:40 hrs, November 19, 2023

01154 Ahmedabad-CSMT Special Express:

Departure from Ahmedabad: 01:45 hrs, November 20, 2023

Arrival at CSMT: 10:35 hrs, November 20, 2023

Halts: CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Vasai, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad.

Coaches: The train will consist of 17 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, comprising 11 in 3-tier AC, 3 in 2-tier AC, 1 in 1st AC, and 2 Sitting cum Luggage Rake (SLR) power cars.