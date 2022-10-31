Centre approves big electronics manufacturing cluster in Pune

The Maharashtra government announced that the centre has approved a big electronics manufacturing cluster in Pune under a national policy.

I am extremely grateful to Hon PM @narendramodi ji as Government of India approves Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Ranjangaon in Pune district under National Policy on Electronics, This will create robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

According to a report of NDTV, This Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Ranjangaon will be spread across 297.11 acre, and ₹ 492.85 crore will be spent on its development, Fadnavis said, adding that the Centre's contribution would be ₹ 207.98. The project is scheduled to be completed in 32 months.

This EMC is targeted to attract ₹ 2000 crore investment & to generate 5000 employment opportunities, he added in another tweet.