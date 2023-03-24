Centre has brought down level of politics: Ashok Chavan

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Friday said by disqualifying party leader Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member, the BJP-led Central government has brought down the level of politics.

Taking to Twitter, Chavan alleged the Centre had taken such an action because it does not want people to raise their voices and speak against it.

Gandhi has been disqualified as a Lok Sabha member after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case and sentenced him to two years imprisonment. The court has granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

By disqualifying Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament, the central government has brought down the level of politics, the former chief minister tweeted. The whole situation is frustrating, he said, adding that he condemns the move that has strangled democracy.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve in a tweet said the action against Gandhi makes the Central government's policy and intentions towards the Opposition clear.